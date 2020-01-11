J&K Cop Held With Two Hizbul Terrorists on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists with a police officer on Saturday, 11 January, while the trio were driving from Srinagar to Jammu in a car.

The cop, who has been arrested, has been identified as Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who was formerly with the Special Operations Group and was also awarded the President’s Medal for bravery on 15 August last year.

According to a report in NDTV, the three were on their way to Delhi. The report further added that the SP was caught at Wanpoh in Kulgam district. The police found one AK rifle, two pistols and two grenades from Singh’s residence in Srinagar and the three have been taken into custody for interrogation.