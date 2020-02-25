2G Internet Services Extended, VPNs to Remain Unavailable in J&K

As per the order, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have been asked to ensure access to 1,674 white-listed sites only and not to any social media applications allowing peer-to-peer communication and VPN applications, the order said.

The 2G internet facility on mobile phones was restored in Jammu and Kashmir on 25 January after remaining suspended since 5 August last year after the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The order said that there have been reports that attempts have been made to disturb public peace by spreading rumours to incite the general public which necessitated temporary suspension of mobile data services for limited period of time by the authorised officers.

"Data services shall be available on the postpaid mobiles and on prepaid SIM cards of such holders whose credentials have been verified as per the norms applicable for postpaid connections; and the internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only," the order said.

"Internet connectivity shall be available only after mac-binding. It is further directed that all those who are provided access to the internet shall ensure that it is not misused for uploading the provocative material inimical to the interest of the state," the order read.