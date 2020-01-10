ITBP Jawan Injured in IED Blast in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan was injured in a blast carried out by naxals in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, on Friday, 10 January, the police said.

The incident took place near Becha Turn under Sonpur Police Station area when a team of the ITBP's 53rd battalion was out on an anti-naxal operation, a local police official said.

When security forces were cordoning off a forest, around four km away from the police station, ultras triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) blast around 3 pm that left head constable Anil Ekka injured, he said.

"Ekka sustained injuries to the face and was immediately rushed to a local hospital," the official said, adding that he was out of danger.

A search operation was underway in the area, the official said.