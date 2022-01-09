Italy-Amritsar Flyers Claim False COVID Results, Probe Ordered Against Lab

Health officials ordered a probe against a private laboratory amidst claims of false COVID results by the passengers coming from Italy to Punjab, reported NDTV quoting news agency PTI.

According to the report, health officials said that the services of Delhi-based private lab have also been replaced by the local lab after the allegations.

173 passengers on a Rome-Amritsar charter flight tested COVID positive on Friday, 7 January 2021. A day earlier on Thursday, 125 flyers tested positive after deboarding the Milan, Italy-Amritsar flight.