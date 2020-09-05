‘My Right’: Ranchi Girl Protests, Gets Railways to Run Rajdhani

Ananya Choudhary, an undergraduate law student from Ranchi, single-handedly took on the Railway authorities on Thursday, 3 September, after they truncated the trip of Delhi-Rajdhani Express due to “track agitation” and asked the passengers to catch buses from the Daltonganj station.

Eight hours after she put her foot down and refused to take a bus or a cab until she was offered a written explanation from the authorities, Ananya got the railways to run the Rajdhani Express for 300km with her as the lone passenger.