It Was Appalling Inside the Golden Temple: A Witness’ Account

Goraya writes in his book, Operation Blue Star and After – An Eyewitness Account that: “On the night of 5/6 June hardly anyone in Amritsar slept. Firing, which had started in the evening, continued throughout the night. Towards the small hour of the morning it was joined by loud bangs of main guns of tanks. As I entered my office in the morning, General Jamwal told me that the lives of a few prominent Sikh leaders, including Sant Laungowal, Gurcharan Singh Tauhra were perceived to be in danger because hard core extremists didn’t want them to leave the Complex alive. My task was to bring them out. I had to ensure that no harm came to them.”

Colonel (now retired Brigadier), gave it a good thought before coming up with a plan that would not only be foolproof, but also minimise risks to the Sikh leaders. “I tasked the Engineer Regiment to enhance security of the MES IB, where I intended to keep my guests. Instead of a soft vehicle, I decided to use an APC so that the leaders would be safe in case someone took a pot shot on the way to Cantonment. Lt Col Adarsh Sharma of my HQ was already there in the Temple complex to assist me.”

When Colonel Goraya entered the ravaged temple complex around 10:30 am, he was met with an “appalling” sight. “Sounds of firing could be heard from Akal Takht side but the Sarai complex was quiet except for the cries of the wounded. The compound in the centre was littered with dead and wounded, all civilians. The stench of blood and bodies decaying in the stifling heat was nauseating. The army casualties had been lifted away. There were still more dead, wounded and survivors in the verandahs and the rooms.”