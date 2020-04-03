US: ‘Wrong’ to Blame Religious Minorities for Spread of COVID-19

The United States on Friday, 3 April, stated that it is “wrong” to blame religious minorities for the spread of coronavirus, asserting that the “blame game” over the origin of COVID-19 should be aggressively pushed back by the governments across the world.

US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback on Thursday urged religious groups to practise social distancing and sought the release of peaceful religious prisoners across the world, particularly in countries like Iran and China.