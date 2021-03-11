IT Rules 2021: Union Min Javadekar Meets Digital News Publishers

Following up to the meeting with OTT platforms, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Thursday, 11 March held a virtual interaction with the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) to discuss the government’s new IT rules.

Representatives from news publications like India Today, Dainik Bhaskar, Hindustan Times, The Indian Express, Times of India, ABP, Eenadu, Dainik Jagran among others were present at the meet.

According to a government press release, the participants welcomed the new rules, but stated that TV and news print media have been adhering to the stated norms of the Cable Television Network Act and the Press Council Act for a very long time.

Further, they informed that for publishing the digital versions, they do follow the existing norms of the traditional platforms. They felt that they should be treated differently than those news publishers who are only on the digital platform.