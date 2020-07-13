I-T Raids Underway in Rajasthan Congress Leaders’ Office, Homes
IT raids are underway in Congress leaders Dharmendra Rathore and Rajiv Arora’s residence and offices in Rajasthan.
The Income Tax Department on Monday, 13 July, conducted raids at the residences and offices of Congress leaders Dharmendra Rathore and Rajiv Arora in Rajasthan.
Searches are also underway in several locations in Delhi and Mumbai, along with multiple places in Rajasthan including Kota and Jaipur, reported ANI.
According to the news agency, the searches are being done on tax evasion complaints.
This comes amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, stemming from rebellion by Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.
Both Rathore and Arora are said to be close aides of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
In a press conference earlier during the day, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate were all “frontal departments” of the BJP.
“The I-T Department, ED, CBI are BJP's frontal departments, their raids cannot topple Rajasthan government,” said Surjewala. Rajasthan government chief whip Mahesh Joshi also condemned the income tax raids on premises linked to two Congress leaders.
State Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said early on Monday that 109 MLAs have signed a letter expressing their trust and support to the government led by CM Gehlot.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.