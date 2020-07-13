I-T Raids Underway in Rajasthan Congress Leaders’ Office, Homes

The Income Tax Department on Monday, 13 July, conducted raids at the residences and offices of Congress leaders Dharmendra Rathore and Rajiv Arora in Rajasthan.

Searches are also underway in several locations in Delhi and Mumbai, along with multiple places in Rajasthan including Kota and Jaipur, reported ANI.

According to the news agency, the searches are being done on tax evasion complaints.