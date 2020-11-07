ISRO’s PSLV-C49, Carrying Radar Imaging Satellite, to Launch Today

The nine foreign satellites that would piggyback are from: Lithuania (1-technology demonstrator), Luxembourg (4 maritime application satellites by Kleos Space) and the US (4-Lemur multi mission remote sensing satellites).

If all goes well with the Saturday evening rocketing of PSLV-C49 then the Indian space agency would have slung a total of 328 foreign satellites, all for a fee. This time around, the ISRO will be using the PSLV rocket's DL variant that will have two strap-on booster motors. This rocket variant was used the first time to put the Microsat R satellite into orbit on January 24, 2019.

The PSLV is a four stage/engine rocket powered by solid and liquid fuels alternatively with six booster motors strapped on to the first stage to give higher thrust during the initial flight moments.