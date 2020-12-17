Watch: ISRO Rocket Carrying Communication Satellite Lifts Off

India's PSLV-C50 (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) rocket, carrying the CMS-01 communication satellite, lifted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota at 3:41 pm on Thursday, 17 December, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan in his statement said that PSLV-C50 has successfully injected CMS01 communication satellite precisely in predefined orbit. The Satellite is functioning very well & will be placed in a specified slot in another four days, he added.

CMS-01, India's 42nd communication satellite, with a life span of seven years, is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum, which will include the Indian mainland, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands, reported IANS.

The CMS-01 will be a replacement for GSAT-12 that weighed 1,410 kg and was launched on 11 July 2011 with a mission life of eight years, it was further reported.