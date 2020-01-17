ISRO’s GSAT-30 Satellite Successfully Launched Aboard Ariane

India's "high power" communication satellite GSAT-30, aimed at providing high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services, was successfully launched onboard Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana in the early hours of Friday, 17 January, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

Blasting off from the Ariane Launch Complex in Kourou, a French territory located in northeastern coast of South America at 2:35 am IST, European space consortium Arianespace's Ariane 5 vehicle injected GSAT-30 into the orbit in a flawless flight lasting about 38 minutes.

" #GSAT30 successfully separated from the upper stage of #Ariane5 #VA251," ISRO said in a tweet.