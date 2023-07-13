ISRO Chandrayaan-3 Launch Date: Know the Time and Live Streaming Details Here

Chandrayaan-3, the successor to Chandrayaan-2, is scheduled to launch on Friday, 14 July 2023. The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Moon mission focuses to put a lander and a rover on the Moon's highlands. Interested people can watch the live streaming of the ISRO Chandrayaan-3 launch or register to view it from the venue. Viewers should take note of the latest updates so they can watch the launch on time. It is important to know the official announcements.

