ISRO Chandrayaan-3 Launch Date: Know the Time and Live Streaming Details Here

ISRO Chandrayaan-3 Launch: You can watch the live streaming on the official YouTube channel of ISRO.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
i

Chandrayaan-3, the successor to Chandrayaan-2, is scheduled to launch on Friday, 14 July 2023. The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Moon mission focuses to put a lander and a rover on the Moon's highlands. Interested people can watch the live streaming of the ISRO Chandrayaan-3 launch or register to view it from the venue. Viewers should take note of the latest updates so they can watch the launch on time. It is important to know the official announcements.

The ISRO Chandrayaan-3 launch is the most-awaited event and it is set to take place soon, on Friday. It is important to note that Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms. Now, it is time to launch the spacecraft and interested people should know the latest important updates.

Here are the date, time, venue, and live streaming details of the ISRO Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft launch that you must note if you wish to watch it. You have to stay alert to know the essential information announced by ISRO.

When will the ISRO Chandrayaan-3 be launched?

As per the latest official details announced, the ISRO Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is set to launch on Friday, 14 July 2023. Interested viewers are requested to stay alert on Friday to watch the launch.

What is the time of the ISRO Chandrayaan-3 launch?

The Launch Vehicle Mark III (LVM3), popularly known as Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III, has decided to launch the ISRO Chandrayaan-3 at 2:45 PM IST on Friday, 14 July. One must remember the launch time properly. These are the official announcements so it is important to remember them.

How to watch the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft launch live?

If you wish to watch the ISRO Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft launch live on Friday, you have to register yourself on ivg.shar.gov.in. After registering yourself, you can watch the event live from the Launch View Gallery at Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Where to watch the live streaming of the ISRO Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft launch?

You can watch the live streaming of the spacecraft launch on the official YouTube channel of ISRO and on Doordarshan on Friday. You must remember the live streaming details.

ISRO   Chandrayaan mission 

