Israel PM Bennett Postpones India Visit After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Bennett was scheduled to pay his first official visit to India from 3 April to 5 April at the invitation of PM Modi.
A day after Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson of Israel Embassy in India confirmed on Tuesday, 29 March, that the PM has postposed his visit to India, reported ANI.
Muhamed Heib, Spokesperson of Israel Embassy in India, said, “The visit of Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett to India has been postponed.”
Bennett was scheduled to pay his first official visit to India from 3 April to 5 April at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Israeli government had said in a statement on 20 March that PM Bennett will visit India in early April. The Israeli PM tweeted, "I am delighted to pay my first official visit to India at the invitation of my friend @PMOIndia."
The two heads of state had first met on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in October 2021, when PM Modi had invited PM Bennett to pay an official visit to India, said the Israeli prime minister's foreign media adviser.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.