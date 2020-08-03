Islamabad HC Allows India to Appoint Pakistani Lawyer for Jadhav
The hearing has been adjourned till 3 September.
Islamabad High Court on Monday, 3 August, while hearing a petition on appointing a lawyer for Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, said that Indian officials should be given an opportunity to represent their stance, ANI reported.
According to Hindustan Times, the court, while stipulating that the lawyer should be a Pakistan national, instructed the Pakistan government to allow Indian authorities to appoint the lawyer for Jadhav.
After the government’s proposed ordinance to facilitate Kulbhushan Jadhav file a review plea against his death sentence, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had constituted a bench to hear the plea submitted by the federal government.
The federal government had approached the IHC on 22 July, stating that Jadhav had refused to file a plea against his sentence, adding that Jadhav cannot appoint a lawyer in Pakistan without assistance from India.
As per the petition, “Jadhav refused to file a petition against his sentence, while New Delhi is also reluctant to avail the facility under the ordinance.”
The move came after the federal government presented the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance 2020, in relation to Jadhav getting the approval through the National Assembly of Pakistan (Lower House).
Opposition parties have strongly protested against the ordinance, calling it an open support to the "Indian spy", who has "spread fear and terrorism in the country".
Till now, Pakistan has offered consular access to India thrice. The second consular access was given to Jadhav on 16 July, but Indian side had raised reservations over the arrangements put in place for the meeting.
(With inputs from ANI, HT and IANS.)
