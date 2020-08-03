Islamabad HC Allows India to Appoint Pakistani Lawyer for Jadhav

Islamabad High Court on Monday, 3 August, while hearing a petition on appointing a lawyer for Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, said that Indian officials should be given an opportunity to represent their stance, ANI reported.

The hearing has been adjourned till 3 September.

According to Hindustan Times, the court, while stipulating that the lawyer should be a Pakistan national, instructed the Pakistan government to allow Indian authorities to appoint the lawyer for Jadhav.