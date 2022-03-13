Islamabad Demands Joint Probe of Missile India 'Accidentally Fired' Into Pak

According to Pakistan, the missile flew more than 100 kilometre inside their airspace, at an altitude of 40,000 feet and travelling at a speed in excess of Mach 2.5, ultimately reaching Mach 3.0.

"It is important to highlight that the flight path of this object endangered many international and domestic passenger flights — both in Indian and Pakistani air space — as well as human life and property on ground," Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said.

Soon after Pakistan's foreign office also summoned the Indian envoy in Islamabad over the matter saying such "irresponsible incidents" reflected the neighbouring country's "disregard for air safety and callousness towards regional peace and stability."