Islam Allows Men & Women to Pray Together in Mosques: AIMPLB to SC

The issue will also be taken up by nine-judge bench constituted to examine the legal question associated with the discrimination against women in connection with their entry into various religious places, which includes Sabarimala temple

The Board, in its response said, "The present respondent (AIMPLB) has taken a stand, as per Islamic texts, that entry of woman into mosque for namaz is permitted. Any other 'fatwa' to this effect may be ignored."