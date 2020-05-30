The district and sessions judge at Patiala House Court granted bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan for ten days, from June 10 to June 19, on 30 May for her marriage.“Ishrat Jahan was engaged in 2018 itself and the marriage was due to happen. However due to something or the other it kept getting delayed. They had decided long ago that the marriage would happen after Eid in 2020,” Ishrat Jahan’s lawyer Lalit Valecha told The Quint.While the order is still being awaited, Valecha said that the court has asked Ishrat to submit two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each.Ishrat was arrested on 26 February for her alleged role in the north east Delhi riots by Delhi Police from the Khureji protest site.Arrested in FIR number 44/2020 from Jagatpuri, she was granted bail on 21 March in the case. She was then again taken into custody on the same day under FIR number 59/2020 where with anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been invoked.In her application was attached a copy of the wedding invitation which states that her wedding is scheduled for June 12 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.