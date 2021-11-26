Is BJP Downsizing Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra?

Two new appointments by the Bhartiya Janta Parties central leadership in its Maharashtra state unit has caused a stir in the party, throwing a spotlight on former chief minister and current Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis' influence in the party cadre.

The two new appointments in question are that of former state minister and senior leader Vinod Tawde, who has been elevated to National General Secretary, and former Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who has been declared a candidate for the Nagpur Legislative Council seat.

The two leaders have been in political exile so far what does their return to power signal?