‘Special Moment’: Ireland PM Visits Father’s Village in Maha

Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Sunday, 29 December, visited his ancestral village along with his family members in the coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, calling it "a very special moment".

It was his first visit to the village of Varad in Malvan tehsil, around 500 km from Mumbai, said Varadkar, who became prime minister of Ireland in June 2017.

His father Ashok Varadkar, a doctor, moved to the United Kingdom in the 1960s.

The visit was a "special moment" as three generations of his family had gathered, the Ireland prime minister said after the villagers felicitated him. He also visited the temple of the village deity.