IRCTC to Start ‘Divine Maharashtra’ Tourist Train from 8 January

He said this new deluxe tourist train has a host of features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, and foot massagers.

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation - First AC and Second AC.

The train has enhanced security features in the form of CCTV cameras. IRCTC has also deployed private security guards on the train, he said.

Singh said the Maharashtra Divine train has been designed in line with the government's initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism.

The tour package cost starts at Rs 24,120 per person for domestic tourists. All necessary health precautions will be taken during the tour.

He said the package cost is inclusive of train fare, all onboard and off board meals, hotel stay/ arrangements at Shirdi (two nights), guided excursions with English-speaking tour escorts in air-conditioned buses, monument entry fee and travel insurance for the passengers.