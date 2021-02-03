IRCTC to Resume Services of Two Tejas Express Trains From 14 Feb
Tejas Express: Passengers will also go through thermal screening and hand sanitisation before entering the coach.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced that it will resume the services of two Tejas Express Trains – New Delhi to Lucknow and the Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The services are scheduled to resume form 14 February 2021.
It is all set to restart the operation of its fleet of the first corporate Train, Tejas Express, to cater to the growing passenger demand. The operations of the trains are being resumed after it got the approval from the Ministry of Railways with a new schedule.
As per the reports, ticket booking services for Tejas Express shall be opened for four days per week, i.e., Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
IRCTC said that the fare for Lucknow to New Delhi is Rs 870 and from Kanpur to New Delhi is Rs 780.
Each Tejas Express shall have a capacity of more than 700 passengers. All the passengers will be get a COVID-19 protection kit which will contain a bottle of hand sanitiser, one mask and a pair of gloves. Passengers will also go through thermal screening and hand sanitisation processes before entering the coach.
"Cleaning and regular disinfection of frequently touched surface inside the coach will be done. The service trays and trolleys will also be disinfected," IRCTC said.
On 7 October 2020, IRCTC had announced that the two Tejas Express Trains will resume operations. However, owing to the low passenger occupancy, the services of the same were suspended again in November.
