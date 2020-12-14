IRCTC Sends Out Nearly 2 Cr Emails on PM Modi’s Ties With Sikhs
IRCTC sent emails with an attachment titled “PM Modi and his government’s special relationship with Sikhs.”
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, (IRCTC) between 8 and 12 December sent out nearly two crore emails to its customers. The emails mentioned thirteen decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in support of the Sikhs.
IRCTC sent emails with an attachment of 47 pages titled "PM Modi and his government's special relationship with Sikhs,” reported news agency PTI. The booklets were in Hindi, English, and Punjabi.
The emails were discontinued on 12 December.
These emails were sent to the entire database of IRCTC. On Sunday, 13 December, the IRCTC clarified that it had not sent emails to any particular community, amid reports that the government is reaching out to Sikh farmers via emails.
“It may be informed to all that the comments of IRCTC have not been quoted correctly and the mails have been sent to all irrespective any particular community... This is not the first instance. Earlier also such activities have been undertaken by IRCTC to promote government welfare schemes in the public interest.”IRCTC Statement
(With inputs from PTI and IANS)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.