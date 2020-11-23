IRCTC Halts Tejas Express as Passenger Occupancy Drops Drastically

Barely a month after resuming operations, Tejas Express has been stopped by The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) from Monday, 23 November. The IRCTC has decided to end the operations of the Lucknow-Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express due to a shortage of the passengers.

The country’s first private train, Tejas Express, had resumed services in October due to the festive rush after its operation was suspended because of coronavirus in March 2020.