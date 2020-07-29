Iran Missile Launch Puts UAE Base Stationing Rafale Jets on Alert
It is unclear whether this incident would delay the Rafale jets’ arrival at Ambala.
The Al Dhafra airbase in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where the five Indian Rafale fighter planes are currently stationed, was put on alert following a military exercise by Iran. The Indian fighter jets had been stationed at UAE for the night before leaving for Indian on Wednesday, 29 July.
Lucas Tomlinson, a Fox News correspondent reported there were reports of three Iranian missiles landing in the water near the base. “Two bases in Middle East housing U.S. troops and aircraft went on high alert when 3 Iranian missiles splashed down in waters near the bases Tues. as part of Iran’s military exercises,” he tweeted.
Tomilson added that the Indian Air Force pilots, too, were asked to take cover when the alert was issued at the airbase.
CNN correspondent Barbara Starr reported that the personnel were told to take cover for several minutes and US officials said the alert was part of the precautionary measures.
The five Rafale aircraft are expected to land at the Ambala Air Force Station on Wednesday. It is not clear whether the arrival will be delayed because of the alert issued at the Al Dhafra airbase.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.