Confront Extremist Hindus: Iran Leader to India on Delhi Violence

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday, 5 March, asked the Indian government to confront what he called "extremist Hindus and their parties", saying the hearts of Muslims all over the world are "grieving" over the recent communal violence in Delhi.

His remarks come two days after India summoned Iran's Ambassador Ali Chegeni in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over the "unwarranted" comments by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif over communal violence in the national capital.

"The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The government of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India's isolation from the world of Islam," Khamenei tweeted with the hashtag ‘#IndianMuslimsInDanger’.