ADVERTISEMENT

IPS Officer Sanjay Arora Appointed as the New Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora will replace Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
IPS Officer Sanjay Arora Appointed as the New Delhi Police Commissioner
i

Union Home Ministry on Sunday, 31 July, appointed IPS officer Sanjay Arora as the new Commissioner of Police, Delhi. He is all set to take charge of the capital's police force from Monday, 1 August.

Arora will replace Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, whose farewell ceremonial parade will be organised at the Parade Ground, New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, Delhi at 4 pm on Sunday.

Arora, currently serving as Director General of Police (DGP) of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), is 1988 Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer.

(This is a developing story)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×