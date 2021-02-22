INX Case: SC Gives Conditional Consent to Karti to Travel Abroad

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate had opposed the deposit amount of Rs 2 crore, saying that another court had directed him to deposit Rs 10 crore and requesting for the same amount to be continued.

However, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf of Karti, had said: “He is an MP. He is not going to run away.”

Sibal had also re-iterated, that, as per the Menaka Gandhi case, travel is a fundamental right.

While being granted bail, the Court had restrained Karti from leaving the country without the Court’s permission, reported Live Law.