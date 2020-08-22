Five Intruders Shot Dead Along LoC in Punjab: BSF
Five intruders shot dead along India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab, PTI reported quoting BSF.
BSF, in its statement said, “Alert troops of 103 battalion of BSF noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating International Border along Tarn Taran, Punjab.Upon being challenged to stop,intruders fired upon BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence. Resultantly,5 intruders were shot. Search operations are on.”
More details awaited.
