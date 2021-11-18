Interpol Data Says 24 Lakh Online Child Abuse Cases Reported in India in 2017-20

According to data provided by the International Criminal Police Organization, also known as the Interpol, India reported over 24 lakh cases of online child sexual abuse between 2017 and 2020, PTI reported on Wednesday, 17 November.

More than four fifths of the female victims were less than 14 years old.

In response to these frighteningly high numbers, the Central Bureau of Investigation has commenced an operation against those peddling online child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in India.

Many online websites are already under the CBI's scanner.