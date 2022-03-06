ADVERTISEMENT

Internet To Be Temporarily Suspended in Parts of WB for 7 Days This Month

This, a WB government order says, is being carried out in a bid to "prevent unlawful activities."

The Quint
India
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The West Bengal government on Thursday, 3 March, passed an order temporarily suspending internet services in parts of the state between 11 am and 3:15 pm for seven days this month (March).</p></div>
The West Bengal government on Thursday, 3 March, passed an order temporarily suspending internet services in parts of the state between 11 am and 3:15 pm for seven days this month (March). The dates are:

  • 7 March

  • 8 March

  • 9 March

  • 11 March

  • 12 March

  • 14 March

  • 16 March

This, the order says, is being carried out in a bid to "prevent unlawful activities."

The order will be implemented in parts of Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum, and Darjeeling, according to reports.

No restriction has, however, been imposed on voice calls, the transmission of texts via SMS, and the publishing or delivery of newspapers. "Hence, communication and dissemination of knowledge and information are not stopped in any way," reads the order.

Further, the order, signed by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, said that "intelligence reports have been received that Internet transmissions and Voice over Internet Telephony may be used for unlawful activities in certain areas over the next few days [sic]."

This development also comes ahead of the West Bengal Board Secondary 2022 offline exams for Class 10 (Madhyamik exams), which are slated to begin on 7 March and end on 16 March.

Read the full text of the order here:

Internet To Be Temporarily Suspended in Parts of WB for 7 Days This Month

