Internet To Be Temporarily Suspended in Parts of WB for 7 Days This Month

The West Bengal government on Thursday, 3 March, passed an order temporarily suspending internet services in parts of the state between 11 am and 3:15 pm for seven days this month (March). The dates are:

7 March

8 March

9 March

11 March

12 March

14 March

16 March

This, the order says, is being carried out in a bid to "prevent unlawful activities."

The order will be implemented in parts of Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum, and Darjeeling, according to reports.



No restriction has, however, been imposed on voice calls, the transmission of texts via SMS, and the publishing or delivery of newspapers. "Hence, communication and dissemination of knowledge and information are not stopped in any way," reads the order.