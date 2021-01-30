Farmer Protests: MHA Suspends Internet At Delhi Borders For 2 Days

The order, released on Saturday, 30 January, said that this was being done to ‘maintain public safety.’

Farmers protesting in Ghazipur said that peaceful protest will continue, and that more people will be joining them in days to come.
The Union Home Ministry has temporarily suspended internet services at Delhi borders – Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri – the epicenters of the farmers’ protest from 11 pm of 29 January till 11 pm of 31 January, reported news agency ANI.

The order, released on Saturday, 30 January, said that this was being done to ‘maintain public safety and averting public emergency.’

The MHA has invoked the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety Rules 2017) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to suspend internet in the borders and adjoining areas.

(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)

