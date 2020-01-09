Internet Shutdown: Kashmiri Students Struggle to Check 10th Result
Results for Class 10 board examinations were announced on Thursday, 9 September, but thousands of students were making frantic efforts to know their result by calling their relatives and friends outside Kashmir, in the wake of the internet blockade in the Valley.
Hundreds of students visited the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education office at Bemina, Srinagar to get their result but were turned back by the officials.
She said she had to call her cousin in Delhi to get her result checked.
Tabeen Ahmad, another student, said he will have to wait till the official gazette is made available by the board to know his result. Journalist and analyst Arjimand Hussain took to Twitter to voice his concern about the lack of internet facilities.
"Thousands of students, who can't call anyone outside Kashmir, are shuttling from pillar to post to access old-fashioned printed ‘gazettes’ to know their result. Will this Kashmiri millennial generation, aspiring high-quality education, forget this humiliation? Perhaps never," he added.
