International Solar Festival in India by ISA: Date, Venue, Aims, and Objectives

First International Solar Festival in India: The inaugural edition of International Solar Festival is all set to take place in India in New Delhi in September 2024. This will be a groundbreaking event organized by the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to bring together solar power stakeholders from around the world to share knowledge, promote innovation, and build international collaborations towards a solar-powered future.
'India aims to install 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030. Nuclear (energy) will be a small component of that goal. Around 485 GW will be from renewables, and 300 GW is targeted to be solar. That’s a huge jump. We must quadruple our solar capacity in the next six years', said Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, secretary, ministry of new and renewable energy.
For large scale energy generation and serving remote rural populations, solar is playing the major role. It provides reliable electricity for lighting, cooking and other appliances, particularly in rural areas, Bhalla said.
The International Solar Festival will feature participation from ISA member countries and their leaders, keynote sessions featuring global climate leaders, plenary and technical sessions helmed by industry and global leaders, a CEO Caucus Roundtable to explore innovative financial and technological levers to accelerate solar adoption, an Innovation Showcase featuring pioneering solutions and entrepreneurs who are at the forefront of transforming the energy sector, exhibition booths and pavilions hosting organizations from across the solar and allied sectors, and interaction and engagement with community groups, youth organizations, and policymakers.
International Solar Festival 2024 Date
International Solar Festival in India will take place on 5 and 6 September 2024.
International Solar Festival 2024 Venue
The first ever International Solar Festival in India will be held in New Delhi.
International Solar Festival 2024: Aims and Objectives
The International Solar Festival will unite stakeholders from around the globe to address four core themes: the role of youth, communities, women, and the private sector. Businesses, academia, youth, and community leaders, among others, will share knowledge, foster innovation, and build international cooperation towards building a solar-powered future.
The International Solar Festival will provide an opportunity for bringing together government officials, business leaders, and representatives from the academic and community sectors to share knowledge and promote cross-sectoral cooperation in the areas of solar energy, financing, and technical assistance. The festival will also explore new technologies and challenges in the solar power sector and facilitate investments.
ISA believes that the solar festival will be a crucial platform for bringing together diverse stakeholders and catalyzing international cooperation in the solar power sector. By showcasing innovative solutions, promoting knowledge sharing, and fostering international collaborations, the festival will contribute to the advancement of solar power as a key driver of sustainable development and climate change mitigation.
The International Solar Festival is a significant milestone in the global solar power movement. By bringing together stakeholders from around the world, the festival will accelerate the transition to a solar-powered future, contribute to sustainable development, and help mitigate climate change.
What is International Solar Alliance (ISA)?
The ISA is a global intergovernmental organization dedicated to advancing solar power adoption for a carbon-neutral future. Its mission is to unlock investments in solar while reducing the cost of technology and its financing. Serving as a platform for international cooperation, ISA assists member countries in solar deployment across various sectors through policy enactment, standardization, and investment mobilization.
Through innovative business models, policy advisory, and financial risk reduction, ISA promotes affordable solar solutions and facilitates access to solar training, data, and insights for solar engineers and energy policymakers.
The ISA believes that the solar festival will play a key role in India's efforts to achieve its goal of installing 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030. The festival will showcase innovative solutions and entrepreneurial approaches that can help drive the transition to a sustainable and solar-powered future.
