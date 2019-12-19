'Dangerous For All': International Media on Citizenship Law & NRC
Amid looming protests in India and across the world over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), top international media houses have expressed their opinions over the Act and the ongoing protests. The Washington Posts calls the ongoing protests a potential tipping point towards authoritarianism, and The Guardian calls citizenship law “dangerous for all”.
Here are some excerpts from opinion pieces published across top international media houses:
The Guardian View On Modi’s Citizenship Law: Dangerous for All
The Guardian’s Editorial team focuses on the national reaction to CAA and writes that ”...Mr Modi’s Hindu nationalist project is not a containable anomaly, but an enterprise that threatens the nation’s very foundations of pluralism and secularism.”
"The prime minister’s claim that those setting fires “can be identified by their clothes” was read as a clear reference to Muslims. It is the rankest hypocrisy to accuse others of spreading violence, even if it were possible to set aside Mr Modi’s record as the former chief minister of Gujarat when around 2,000 Muslim men, women and children were murdered."
2. India’s Protests Could Be a Tipping Point Against Authoritarianism
The Washington Post article starts with a first person account from the writer, highlighting moments in a protest like : “A woman standing next to me searched Google for the preamble and started reading along.”
3. Why India’s New Citizenship Law Has Sparked an Outcry – Even Among Those It Sought to Please
The SCMP article gives an overview of the ongoing protests, with a look-back at the history of immigration from Bangladesh. The author, who writes about the potential repercussions of the bill on the illegal immigrants already living in India, states that “while Bangladesh’s foreign minister has asked India for a list of illegal immigrants from his country and says Bangladesh will allow them to return, their future remains as bleak and uncertain as that of the Rohingya Muslims."
4. Citizenship Act Protests: Hundreds Held Across India for Defying Ban
The BBC provided an overlook on the protests, with segments focusing on its background and reason. With support of pictures and graphics, the article portrays the essential elements of the entire protest and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.
"The fears are compounded by the government’s plan to conduct a nationwide register of citizens to ensure that “each and every infiltrator is identified and expelled from India” by 2024. The National Register of Citizens (NRC) has already been carried out in the north-eastern state of Assam and saw 1.9 million people effectively made stateless."
5. Modi Makes His Bigotry Even Clearer
The New York Times editorial analyses the CAA and the ongoing protests. The editorial board writes, “..the reaction to the citizenship law has apparently surprised Mr. Modi, who was re-elected by a comfortable margin last May, but he has shown no signs of backing down.”
"The not-so-hidden message is that the Muslim-majority countries abutting India persecute Hindus and other minorities, and that Muslims from such countries cannot be refugees — even people like the Rohyingya some of whom have reached India after fleeing to Bangladesh from brutal repression in Myanmar."
