International Girl Child Day: 'India on the Right Path,' Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Adding to the same Ashwajit Singh, Managing Director, IPE Global Limited, told The Quint, "While India has made progress in various aspects of gender equality, there is still work to be done to build "girl capital" in the country. On the occasion of Silver Jubilee celebration of IPE Global, we renew our commitment to advancing SDG Goal 5 and building girl capital by investing in the well-being, education, skills, and opportunities for girls to enable them to become empowered and productive members of society."

The panel discussion featured experts from various fields who shared their insights on the challenges and opportunities for building girl capital in India. Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying; Roli Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Dr Devang Khakhar, currently Professor and Former Director, IIT Bombay attended the event.

With a diverse representation and participation from the government, academia, policy makers, private sector, civil society among others, the event contributed to steering conversations around building girl capital in India and emphasised the need for continued efforts to ensure they have equal opportunities in education, health, and every aspect of life.