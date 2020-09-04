International Flights Under Vande Bharat Schedule: 4 September

The Vande Bharat mission is now in its phase 6 as the national carrier Air Indian continues to operate special international flights to repatriate Indian citizens in different parts of the world.

This month, over 1,000 flights will be operated to connect 24 countries selected under the Vande Bharat mission. As of 2 September, nearly 13 lakh Indians have been repatriated though different modes such as Air India, private and foreign carriers, chartered flights, naval ships and land border crossings.

On 4 September, there are eight international flights scheduled to operate. Here are the flight details: