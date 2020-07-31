International Flights to Remain Suspended Till 31 August

According to the statement, to allow gradual movement of passenger traffic during the Covid-19 situation, 'Transport Bubble' agreements have been signed with the US, France, and Germany.

"Recently, a Transport Bubble agreement was also signed with Kuwait to uplift stranded passenger both to and from India. More similar arrangements are likely to fructify and ease passenger movements from different countries," the statement said.

On its part, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai facilitated the movement of 21 flights between 22 July and 31 July under the bilateral Air Bubble agreements with the US, Germany and France.

"CSMIA catered to a total of 3,059 passengers which include 1,185 from US, 660 from France and 1,214 from Germany," the airport said in a statement.

"Under this arrangement, the airport saw airlines such as Air India, Air France and Lufthansa operating on these routes. The first flight departed from Mumbai to Paris by Air France on 22 July, while the first flight arrived from Frankfurt by Air India on the 23 July," it added.