All scheduled international commercial flight services to and from India will remain suspended till 15 July, announced the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, 26 June.This restriction, however, will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.Moreover, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis, the circular signed by Deputy Director General Sunil Kumar said.International commercial flights have been suspended in India since March, due to the coronavirus pandemic.However, domestic operations have recommenced in the country from 25 May.With significant relaxations having been granted in various sectors from 8 June, under 'Unlock 1', it was speculated that international flight operations would also begin soon. But, the country has seen a big surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days.Meanwhile, the Aviation Ministry has been operating several flights in phases to repatriate Indian nationals stranded abroad under the 'Vande Bharat' mission.