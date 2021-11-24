International Flight Ops to Normalise by End of Year: Civil Aviation Secretary
Bansal also stated that the ministry is undertaking all efforts to handover all operations of Air India by December.
The Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Rajiv Bansal on Wednesday, 24 November said that international flight operations are expected to return to normal "by the end of the year", news agency PTI reported.
All international flight services, excluding those on repatriation missions and/or transporting essential goods were suspended in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in March last year.
Subsequently, these restrictions were moderated with a drop in the number of cases and lifting of nationwide lockdowns. A significant number of restrictions were lifted on 30 September.
Bansal stated further that the ministry is undertaking all efforts to handover all operations of Air India by the end of December, news agency ANI reported.
"MoCA has sought additional CISF security personnel for airports from MHA. 3000 additional CISF personnel to be provided in a gradual manner. There is also a proposal to deploy private security agencies for non-core duties at airports," he added, ANI quoted.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also made assurances of this at a public event last week. He stated that the government is looking to normalise international flight services, NDTV reported.
He also added that the government would ensure that operations were resumed in a safe environment and with appropriate measures. The remark came in view of several European nations seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.
"We will get there but bear with me and trust me... I am on your side. We will work together but in a safe environment," Scindia stated, NDTV quoted.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV and PTI.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.