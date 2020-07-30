Congress Prez Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital
The senior Congress leader has reportedly been admitted for routine tests and investigations.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi at 7 pm on Thursday, 30 July, ANI reported.
“She has been admitted for routine tests and investigations. Her condition is currently stable,” Dr DS Rana, chairman (Board of Management) at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital told ANI.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi had held a virtual meeting with senior Congress MPs including Digvijaya Singh, KC Venugopal and others, to discuss the political situation in the country, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the New Education Policy.
During the meeting, there was reportedly a clamour to have Rahul Gandhi be at the helm of the Congress once again, to handle the ongoing political storm, IANS reported.
(This is a developing story)
(With inputs from ANI and IANS)
