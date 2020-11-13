‘Interference Led to Compromise’: Ex-FB Staffer Tells  Delhi Panel

Repeated interference by top Facebook officials has led to “compromising on community guidelines”, a former employee of the social media giant reportedly told Delhi Assembly’s Committee on Peace and Harmony on Thursday, 12 November.



“The witness during the course of deposition made extremely scathing revelations on the internal functioning of Facebook, thus giving insights on the entire organisational structure of Facebook globally as well as regionally,” a statement issued by the committee, chaired by AAP leader Raghav Chadha, said, reported PTI.

As per the statement, the former employee, Mark Luckie, also alleged that those with “strong governmental associations or political affiliations” are chosen for top managerial positions at the company.