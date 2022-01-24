Inspired by Movies Like Pushpa, 3 Teens Apprehended in Murder Case: Delhi Police
The teenagers wanted to upload the video of the incident on Instagram to become popular as the ‘Badnaam gang’.
Three teenagers from New Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, who got inspired by gangster movies like Pushpa and Bhaukaal, allegedly killed a 24-year-old man inside a park on Wednesday, 19 January, and shot the video of the murder on their phone.
The teenagers, aged 15, 16 and 17, wanted to upload the video of this incident on Instagram to become popular as the ‘Badnaam gang’, but were apprehended by police before they could do so.
The mobile on which the video was taken and the dagger used in the attack have been recovered, the police has informed.
The victim, Shibu Hussain, was admitted to a nearby hospital with a stab injury in the abdomen, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police said that the trio allegedly beat up Hussain before stabbing him to death, the evidence of which was found in CCTV footage.
‘Influenced by Lifestyle of Gangsters’: Police
DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani on Friday said, “All three apprehended children in conflict with law (CCLs) revealed that they were very much influenced by the adventurous and glamorous lifestyle of big gangsters as shown in movies like Pushpa and Bhaukaal and wanted to imitate them.”
An officer was quoted as saying, “The boys also followed many gangsters on social media. They wanted the same life. They didn’t seem afraid of being arrested; they believe they will be released in three to six months and can go back home."
What is the Victim's Family Saying?
The victim’s family said that Hussain was heading home after work when he was attacked.
Hussain’s father, Kesar Hussain, was quoted as saying, “He didn’t have a fixed job and worked as a labourer… He was walking near the house and the boys brutally attacked him. Neighbours called us and we found him lying in a pool of blood. There was nobody to help us. We rushed him to the hospital, but the doctors said he was dead."
Hussain's father asked what was his son's fault and demanded the boys to be booked under stricter sections.
'I Don't Think my son can Kill Anyone': Mother of the 15-Year-Old Accused
Meanwhile, the mother of the 15-year-old accused has was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "I don’t think my son can kill someone."
“I lost my husband years back and I am dependent on contractors for small work," she shared.
"Police told me he’s inspired by some movie; I have never even heard of it. I thought he didn’t have a social media account."
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
