Azam Khan, Out on Bail, Claims Inspector in Jail Threatened Him With ‘Encounter’

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) politician Azam Khan, who was released from prison on bail on Friday, claimed on Tuesday, 24 May, that a police officer had threatened him with an encounter while he was in jail.

“When an inspector can threaten in jail that you should go underground, you have several cases against you and that you can be killed in an encounter, then it is difficult to say what my journey has been amid such dangers,” Khan said, according to news agency ANI.