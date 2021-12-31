Inquiry Report on CDS Rawat’s Chopper Crash To Be Submitted to Govt Today

Considered one of the most advanced choppers in the world, the Mi-17V5 is a twin-engine Russian-made military transport version of the Mi-8 helicopters regularly used for high-altitude operations.

India’s fleet owns about several dozens of these choppers, inducted between 2013 and 2018.

Meanwhile, the crashed helicopter's 'black box,' which consists of the cockpit voice recorder (CVR, a device that records the audio communications in the flight deck), and the flight data recorder (FDR, which saves the history of the flight) were recovered during the searches conducted at the crash site.

An examination into the recovered black box is expected to provide insights into the tragedy.