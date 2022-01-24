‘Injustice to Ladakh’: Students as UT Removes Urdu Requirement for Revenue Jobs

Students across the Ladakh region who are studying Urdu are angry over a recent move of the Union Territory (UT) government in which it made a key amendment to recruitment rules, something which has also come as a shock to the civil society groups who are demanding its removal.

On 7 January, the government amended the Ladakh Revenue (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rule, 2021, omitting the criterion of ‘knowledge of Urdu language’ for Naib-Tehsildar and Patwari posts in the Revenue Department. This move has triggered outrage.

Muhammad Hassan Handurmani, who completed his MA in Urdu from University of Kashmir four years back, said the decision has been taken without people's participation.

“It is a one-sided decision. It is injustice with the people of Ladakh region. There are more than six spoken languages and Urdu is a bridge language,” said Handurmani, who hails from Kargil town.