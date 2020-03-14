Infosys Vacates Building in Bengaluru Due to COVID-19 Scare

Global software major Infosys vacated one of the buildings in the city's southern suburb after a team member was suspected for coronavirus (COVID-19), an official said on Friday, 13 March.

"To ensure preparedness, we are evacuating only the IIPM building as a precautionary measure on receiving information that a team member from the building may have been in proximity to COVID-19 suspect," said IT major's Bengaluru development centre head Gururaj Deshpande in an e-mail to all Infoscions.

The IT behemoth has a sprawling campus in the Electronic City with over a dozen buildings housing its development centres and corporate house since the 1990s.

"Please note that this is only to ensure the safety of our employees and we will sanitise the place for our safety," said Deshpande in the e-mail, accessed by IANS.