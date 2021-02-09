Infiltration at Borders With Pak, Bangladesh; None From China: MHA
In September too, the MHA had said in the RS that there had been no Chinese infiltration in the last 6 months.
In reply to a question on intrusion from other countries to India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Lok Sabha said that 61 cases of infiltration were reported at India-Pakistan border, 1045 at India-Bangladesh border and 63 at India-Nepal.
The MHA also claimed that no infiltration case were reported at India-China border.
Further, they said that no infiltration cases were reported at India-Myanmar and India-Bhutan.
“Infiltrators apprehended by the Border Guarding Forces were handed over to the concerned State Police,” the MHA said.
The MHA also claimed that the Indian Government has adopted a ‘multi-pronged approach’ to stop cross-border intrusions and to secure India’s territories. These, according to the MHA, include:
“…deployment of Border Guarding Forces along the international borders, effective domination of the borders by patrolling, laying Nakas, manning observation posts along the borders, vulnerability mapping of Border Out Posts (BOPs), deployment of surveillance equipment, strengthening of intelligence network, erection of border fencing, floodlighting and deployment of technological solutions in non-feasible areas like riverine gaps, etc.”
Previously, in September 2020, the MHA had said in the Rajya Sabha as well that there had been no Chinese infiltration in the last six months.
