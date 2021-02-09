Infiltration at Borders With Pak, Bangladesh; None From China: MHA

The MHA also claimed that the Indian Government has adopted a ‘multi-pronged approach’ to stop cross-border intrusions and to secure India’s territories. These, according to the MHA, include:

“…deployment of Border Guarding Forces along the international borders, effective domination of the borders by patrolling, laying Nakas, manning observation posts along the borders, vulnerability mapping of Border Out Posts (BOPs), deployment of surveillance equipment, strengthening of intelligence network, erection of border fencing, floodlighting and deployment of technological solutions in non-feasible areas like riverine gaps, etc.”

Previously, in September 2020, the MHA had said in the Rajya Sabha as well that there had been no Chinese infiltration in the last six months.