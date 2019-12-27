77 Infants Die in Kota Hospital in a Month, CM Gehlot Orders Probe
After at least 77 children died in December alone in Kota's JK Lon Hospital, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ordered a probe on Friday, 27 December, according to news agency IANS.
Of the 77, 10 deaths were reported on Monday and Tuesday.
Gehlot has also instructed the Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galeria to visit Kota and submit a detailed report on an urgent basis, IANS reported.
"I am here to find out the reason for neonatal deaths. A special committee will investigate if there were hygienic or clinical issues behind the death of these kids. Besides, all other issues will also be taken up," Galeria said after visiting Kota.
Hospital Rules Out Negligence
Meanwhile, the hospital which had formed a committe on Tuesday to probe the deaths has ruled out negligence, adding that resources and equipment were functioning properly, Times of India reported.
According to the hospital report, the 10 children who died on 23 and 24 December were extremely critical and on ventilator support. The five newborns who died were just a day old and suffered from Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy – a condition in which infants do not receive enough oxygen to the brain – and septicemia, according to TOI.
Hospital's head of the paediatrics department Amrit Lal Bairwa said, according to national Neonatal Intensive Care Unit records, 20 percent deaths of infants are acceptable while 10-15 percent deaths have been reported in Kota "which is not at all alarming".
Bairwa added that the children were brought in a critical condition.
(With inputs from IANS & TOI.)