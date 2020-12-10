Meat Was Dominant in Diet of Indus Valley Civilisation, Says Study

The meat of animals such as buffalo, sheep, and goat, as well as dairy products were dominant in the diet of the people of Indus Valley, finds a new study published on Wednesday, 9 December, in the ‘Journal of Archaeological Science’.

Titled Lipid residues in pottery from the Indus Civilisation in northwest India, the study was led by Akshyeta Suryanarayan as a part of her PhD thesis at the University of Cambridge.

The study analyses the food habits of the people of Indus Valley, based on the lipid residue found in pottery and ceramic vessels from the then Harappan sites in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.